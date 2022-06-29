WSO2 is Named a Leader in Two G2 Summer 2022 Grid Reports

Santa Clara, CA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , a leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that two of its products have been recognized as leaders by G2 , the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. WSO2 API Manager has been named a Leader in the Summer 2022 G2 Grid Report for API Management while WSO2 Identity Server has been named a Leader in the Summer 2022 G2 Grid Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM).

Products in the Leader quadrant have high satisfaction ratings from G2 users, as well as a substantial market presence. Among users who reviewed either WSO2 API Manager or WSO2 Identity Server, 100% rated the products four or five stars. Additionally, 100% of users believe WSO2 Identity Server is headed in the right direction, and 97% of users say WSO2 API Manager is headed in the right direction.

Collectively, WSO2’s products also earned several badges from G2. In the Summer 2022 G2 Grid Report for API Management, WSO2 API Manager received the Best Support badge, which is awarded to one vendor for "the highest Quality of Support rating in its category." Other badges earned by WSO2 API Manager in the report include Overall Leader, Leader – Enterprise, High Performer – Mid-market, and Users Love Us. In the Summer 2022 G2 Grid Report for Identity and Access Management, WSO2 Identity Server received both the Easiest Setup badge in the Implementation Index and the Best Meets Requirements badge in the Usability Index.

“We recognize that our success at WSO2 is closely tied to our customers’ success in implementing their digital initiatives,” said Devaka Randeniya, WSO2 chief revenue officer. “The G2 Grid rankings, which rely on user reviews, provide critical validation of how our software and services are meeting enterprises’ real-world demands. So, we are excited by the strong performance of both WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 Identity Server in the newly released G2 Grid Reports.”

WSO2 API Manager for API Management

WSO2 API Manager provides full lifecycle API management that helps organizations to accelerate API development and reuse across legacy, cloud native, and event-driven architectures. With WSO2 API Manager, enterprises have a complete open-source solution for designing, developing, publishing, managing, monetizing and analyzing different APIs. Additionally, developers can create APIs by integrating other APIs and services. WSO2 API Manager runs on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid environments. More than 20 trillion transactions run through WSO2 API Manager each year.

WSO2 Identity Server for IAM and CIAM

WSO2 Identity Server is part of WSO2’s customer IAM (CIAM) platform, a world-class, developer-focused framework that simplifies creation of unique, compelling digital customer experiences (CX). With powerful developer tools, documentation and code samples, WSO2 handles identity, security and compliance requirements so developers can focus on what adds the most value to their CX projects—an engaging, low-friction digital customer experience that moves the needle. WSO2’s open-source CIAM platform manages over 1 billion identities annually across a range of industries.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.