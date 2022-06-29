HYDRASPUN® Reserve nonwoven offers exceptional dispersibility without the heavy weight

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation's press release on June 29, 2022 at 4.30 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen launches HYDRASPUN® Reserve to its industry leading moist toilet tissue nonwoven portfolio. HYDRASPUN® Reserve successfully delivers exceptional dispersibility with a lower basis weight nonwoven, passing the standards of International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) and INDA/EDANA (GD4).

Composed of 100% sustainable cellulosic fibers, HYDRASPUN® Reserve completely breaks down in sewer systems.

“We listened to our converting partners’ request to develop lower basis weight moist toilet tissue nonwovens with best in class dispersibility. HYDRASPUN® Reserve clearly delivers and we are excited to raise the bar with our latest enhancements to our moist toilet tissue nonwoven portfolio”, says Andrew Charleston, Category Manager, Americas.





