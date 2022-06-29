COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2022 – 29 JUNE 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 480,404 611.45 293,741,632.76 27 June 2022 5,200 625.43 3,252,224.04 28 June 2022 4,731 635.28 3,005,526.24 Accumulated under the program 490,335 611.83 299,999,383.04

Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 2 March 2022 to 28 June 2022 amounts to 576,952 shares at a total cost of DKK 300 million. The announced share buy-back has thus been completed.

The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew now owns a total of 576,952 shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com





Attachments