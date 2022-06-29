COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2022 – 29 JUNE 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|480,404
|611.45
|293,741,632.76
|27 June 2022
|5,200
|625.43
|3,252,224.04
|28 June 2022
|4,731
|635.28
|3,005,526.24
|Accumulated under the program
|490,335
|611.83
|299,999,383.04
Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 2 March 2022 to 28 June 2022 amounts to 576,952 shares at a total cost of DKK 300 million. The announced share buy-back has thus been completed.
The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew now owns a total of 576,952 shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments