Maxima Grupė base prospectus published and BB+ credit rating confirmed by Standard & Poor’s

On 28 June, 2022 the Central Bank of Ireland approved a base prospectus in relation to Maxima Grupė’s new EUR 1 billion EMTN programme. Notes issued under the EMTN programme will be listed on the regulated markets of Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Vilnius. Citi, J.P. Morgan, Luminor and MUFG have been appointed as Arrangers and Dealers for the EMTN programme.

In addition, on 29 June, 2022, the international credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s reviewed Maxima Grupė’s operations and financial performance and confirmed Maxima Grupė’s a BB+ credit rating with stable outlook.