Invited names Sherry Vidal-Brown Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invited today, announced that Sherry Vidal-Brown will join the World Leader in Private Clubs® as the Chief Human Resources Officer. Vidal-Brown will lead talent strategies to attract, retain, and develop talent and further strengthen the company's inclusive and collaborative culture. She will oversee all aspects of the company's human resources function, including talent acquisition, training and development, total rewards, and internal communications. Additionally, Vidal-Brown will play a critical role in continuing to advance the company's focus on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.



"Sherry recognizes that our people are the key to cultivating a culture of service and respect while we continue to lead the industry not only in operations but also in all aspects of the employee experience. Her experience working across sectors and deep understanding of how to connect business strategy to people strategy are invaluable as we continue to drive growth across all lines of the business," said Invited CEO David Pillsbury.

Vidal-Brown brings more than 30 years of human resources experience. Vidal-Brown comes to Invited from Caliber Collision, where she has served as Chief People and Communication Officer. Before joining Caliber Collision, Vidal-Brown spent 12 years at G6 Hospitality/Motel 6/Studio 6. She played a critical role in aligning the customer experience strategy with the talent strategy to drive improved guest loyalty and strengthen employee retention and the culture as a whole. Vidal-Brown holds a Ph.D. in Psychology from Texas A&M University and an M.B.A. from the University of Houston.

"Sherry's hospitality experience and proven track record will make her a fantastic addition to our team," said Invited COO and President Bob Morse. "Exceeding our members' expectations is all about creating winning teams at every club that deliver every day, and with Sherry's leadership, we have the opportunity to raise the bar even higher."

"I'm excited to work alongside the teammates of Invited and further unlock the power of our people. Hospitality is about connecting people, and the opportunity to further elevate and improve all aspects of our people strategies is energizing," said Vidal-Brown. "Building relationships and enriching lives are a wonderful why, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to help the company further its mission and continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our members and fulfilling and rewarding careers for our employees."

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees, a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03fdf731-71c9-4265-ac39-e0a338e7c46c