Winners Announced for 2022 Best of Sensors Awards Presented by Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Sensors Awards during a special awards ceremony. The Best of Sensors Awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the electronics ecosystem, people and companies. The award recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges based on the products’ or individuals’ value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses, as well as the uniqueness of the design. The awards ceremony took place at Sensors Converge, June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, “The winners have outdone themselves this year with their innovations and perseverance. We are thrilled to honor them as the best in the industry. We congratulate them on their well-deserved accomplishments.”

The 2022 Innovative Product of the Year Award winners:

Aerospace/Space : Dynamic Vision Sensor (DVS) by iniVation

: Dynamic Vision Sensor (DVS) by iniVation AI/Machine Learning: AML100 Analog Machine Learning Processor by Aspinity, Inc.

AML100 Analog Machine Learning Processor by Aspinity, Inc. Connectivity: SYN4381 Triple Combo SoC by Synaptics Inc.

SYN4381 Triple Combo SoC by Synaptics Inc. Automotive/Autonomous Technologies : PreAct T30P Flash LiDAR by PreAct Technologies

: PreAct T30P Flash LiDAR by PreAct Technologies Data Acquisition & Analytics: Datalynq by Sourceability

Datalynq by Sourceability Industrial IoT: UbiCell Streetlight Controller by Ubicquia

UbiCell Streetlight Controller by Ubicquia Industrial Sensors: Rechargeable SuperTag by Link Labs

Rechargeable SuperTag by Link Labs Instrumentation & Test: Maxwell: Quantum RF Sensor Platform by ColdQuanta

Maxwell: Quantum RF Sensor Platform by ColdQuanta MEMS: Instrumems Multi-Sense Platform by Instrumems

Instrumems Multi-Sense Platform by Instrumems Medical: Powermat PMT 100 Wireless Power Solution by Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Powermat PMT 100 Wireless Power Solution by Powermat Technologies Ltd. Optical and Cameras: Micro Core by Seek Thermal

Micro Core by Seek Thermal Wearables: RESP Smart Sensor Platform by Strados Labs

The 2022 Individual Awards category winners:

Startup of the Year: Blickfeld GmbH

Blickfeld GmbH Woman of the Year: Sally Frykman, Velodyne Lidar

