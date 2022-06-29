New York, USA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights | DelveInsight

The rising incidence of COPD and the exacerbations associated with it have been instrumental in piquing the interest of pharma players and academia in devising new therapeutic interventions for the treatment and possibly a cure for COPD. Some of the major players include AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma, Verona Pharma, Sanofi, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline COPD therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 85+ pipeline therapies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment. The leading chronic obstructive pulmonary disease companies include Sanofi, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., United Therapeutics Corporation, Verona Pharma plc, Immunotek, Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd., Pulmotect, Inc., Tetherex Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Genentech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EmeraMed, Afimmune, Mereo BioPharma, Synairgen, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals LLC, Regend Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Pulmatrix, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, 3SBio, OmniSpirant, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, ProterixBio, RS BioTherapeutics, MitoRx, C4X Discovery, Respiratorius, ARK biosciences, Incannex, GNI Pharma, Celon pharma, Alveolus Bio, Kinaset therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Parion Sciences, KeyMed Biosciences, Bioneer corporation, AlgiPharma, Palobiofarma, Dimerix Bioscience, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment landscape.

and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment landscape. Key COPD therapies in the pipeline and are in various stages of development include SB240563, SAR440340, Dupilumab, CHF 6001, Tyvaso DPI, Ensifentrine, Benralizumab, MV130, YPL 001, PUL-042 Inhalation Solution, SelK2, Batefenterol, Tezepelumab, QBW251, GSK3277511A, Anti-ST2, MEDI3506, Ivacaftor, Emeramide, CSJ117, BCT197, AZD8871, SNG001, APC-1000, Quercetin, CHF6366, Bronchial basal cells, ACT-541468, UMC119-06, PUR1800, Lemborexant, GSK3923868, GRC 39815, EP395, 610, DMX-700, CM326, LABP-73, KN-002 and others.

and others. In June 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration assigned an Investigational New Drug application (IND) number to Therapeutic Solutions International experimental JadiCell therapy . The FDA has not yet approved the company’s IND application.

assigned an (IND) number to . The FDA has not yet approved the company’s IND application. In June 2022 , Verona Pharma announced completion of the patient enrolment – with more than 800 subjects involved – for its randomised ENHANCE-1 trial The study will evaluate ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . It is a critical step for the phase III ENHANCE trial with top-line data expected by the end of the year and further data from ENHANCE-2 in the third quarter of 2022 .

, announced completion of the patient enrolment – with more than 800 subjects involved – for its randomised ENHANCE-1 trial The study will evaluate for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . It is a critical step for the phase III ENHANCE trial with by the end of the year and further data from ENHANCE-2 in the . In May 2022 , RS BioTherapeutic s entered into a license agreement with Synthonics , Inc. for the exclusive, worldwide right to use Synthonics’ metal coordinated cannabinoid in nebulized form for the treatment of pulmonary inflammatory disorders. RS BioTherapeutics is developing its lead compound, RSBT-001 , as both an alternative and a complement to corticosteroids for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

, s entered into a with , Inc. for the exclusive, worldwide right to use Synthonics’ metal coordinated cannabinoid in nebulized form for the treatment of pulmonary inflammatory disorders. RS BioTherapeutics is developing its lead compound, , as both an alternative and a complement to corticosteroids for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In March 2022 , Pulmatrix , Inc., announced positive top-line results of its recently completed Phase Ib clinical study of PUR1800 , a narrow-spectrum kinase inhibitor (NSKI) administered as a dry powder for inhalation with iSPERSE for evaluation in patients with stable Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). PUR1800 is being developed to treat Acute Exacerbations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (AECOPD). Initial safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) were evaluated in patients with stable COPD.

, , Inc., announced positive of its recently completed clinical study of , a narrow-spectrum kinase inhibitor (NSKI) administered as a dry powder for inhalation with iSPERSE for evaluation in patients with stable Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). PUR1800 is being developed to treat Acute Exacerbations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (AECOPD). Initial safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) were evaluated in patients with stable COPD. In September 2021, Renovion and the COPD Foundation announced the creation of a new partnership to accelerate the development of a novel therapy for the treatment of excessive airway mucus and inflammation in individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and non-cystic fibrosis (CF) bronchiectasis.

and the announced the creation of a new to accelerate the development of a for the treatment of excessive airway mucus and inflammation in individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and non-cystic fibrosis (CF) bronchiectasis. In August 2021, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals announced the closing of a €20m Series A financing round led by Flerie Invest and Iðunn Venture Fund, with existing investors ABC Ventures participating, along with the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund joining the round. The financing secures funds to advance clinical development of EpiEndo’s lead compound EP395 , which entered phase I clinical trials in April, through Phase IIa , targeting COPD as a primary indication. In May 2022, the company completed its Phase I First Time in Human (FTIH) study with EP395 in healthy subjects.

announced the closing of a round led by Flerie Invest and Iðunn Venture Fund, with existing investors ABC Ventures participating, along with the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund joining the round. The financing secures clinical development of EpiEndo’s lead compound , which entered clinical trials in April, , targeting COPD as a primary indication. In May 2022, the company completed its First Time in Human (FTIH) study with EP395 in healthy subjects. In May 2021, vTv Therapeutics LLC entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Newsoara Biopharma for rights to develop and commercialize vTv Therapeutics’ PDE4 Inhibitor program in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and other Pacific Rim countries covering Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and South Korea. Under the terms of the agreement, vTv Therapeutics received an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive future development and commercialization milestones as well as royalties on sales of approved products. Newsoara to develop HPP737 in the covered territories for respiratory and other inflammatory diseases, including COPD.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline landscape.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Overview

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common preventable and treatable disease. It is a poorly reversible lung disease defined by persistent and gradual airflow restriction produced by an increased chronic inflammatory response in the airways and lungs due to irritating particles or gases. Excessive smoking is among the major chronic obstructive pulmonary disease causes. Furthermore, 10–20% of instances are caused by occupational or environmental exposure to chemical fumes, dust, and other lung irritants.

The COPD symptoms may change daily, and breathing limitations may develop over time. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease diagnosis is primarily clinical. Primary care physicians diagnose the vast majority of patients. Screening is recommended when symptoms such as chronic cough, excessive sputum production, and dyspnea occur and persist for an extended period, especially when these symptoms are accompanied by a history of cigarette smoking or regular exposure to occupational or environmental pollutants or toxins. COPD currently has no cure; however, treatment can help slow the disease progression and symptoms.

A snapshot of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Ensifentrine Verona Pharma Phase III Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitor; Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitor Inhalation Benralizumab AstraZeneca Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants Subcutaneous SAR440340 Sanofi/Regeneron Phase III Interleukin-33 inhibitors Subcutaneous CHF 6001 Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A Phase III Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Inhalation QBW-251 Novartis Phase II Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator stimulant Oral Tezepelumab AstraZeneca Phase II Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor Subcutaneous Anti-ST2 Genentech Phase II Interleukin-33 inhibitor Subcutaneous PBF-680 Palobiofarma Phase II Adenosine A1 receptor antagonist Oral PUR1800 Pulamtrix Phase I Protein kinase inhibitor Inhalation GSK3923868 GlaxoSmithKline Phase I 1-phosphatidylinositol 4-kinase inhibitor Inhalation EpiEndo EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals Phase I Epithelial cell modulator Oral DMX-700 Dimerix Bioscience Preclinical NA NA LABP-73 Landos Biopharma Preclinical NLR protein stimulant Oral KN-002 Kinaset therapeutics Preclinical Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; Janus kinase 3 inhibitor; Janus kinase-2 inhibitor; TRPV1 receptor modulator Inhalation

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, Interleukin 5 inhibitors, Interleukin-33 inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Adenosine A1 receptor antagonist, Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; Janus kinase 3 inhibitor; Janus kinase-2 inhibitor; TRPV1 receptor modulator, Protein kinase inhibitor, NLR protein stimulant, Epithelial cell modulator, Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 antagonist.

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, Interleukin 5 inhibitors, Interleukin-33 inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Adenosine A1 receptor antagonist, Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; Janus kinase 3 inhibitor; Janus kinase-2 inhibitor; TRPV1 receptor modulator, Protein kinase inhibitor, NLR protein stimulant, Epithelial cell modulator, Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 antagonist. Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies : Sanofi, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., United Therapeutics Corporation, Verona Pharma plc, Immunotek, Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd., Pulmotect, Inc., Tetherex Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, Grifols Biologicals, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Genentech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EmeraMed, Afimmune, Mereo BioPharma, Synairgen, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals LLC, Regend Therapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Pulmatrix, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, 3SBio, OmniSpirant, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Brickell Biotech, others

: Sanofi, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., United Therapeutics Corporation, Verona Pharma plc, Immunotek, Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd., Pulmotect, Inc., Tetherex Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, Grifols Biologicals, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Genentech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EmeraMed, Afimmune, Mereo BioPharma, Synairgen, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals LLC, Regend Therapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Pulmatrix, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, 3SBio, OmniSpirant, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Brickell Biotech, others Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Therapies: SB240563, SAR440340, Dupilumab, CHF 6001, Tyvaso DPI, Ensifentrine, Benralizumab, MV130, PT-001, YPL 001, PUL-042 Inhalation Solution, SelK2, Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), Batefenterol, Tezepelumab, QBW251, GSK3277511A, Anti-ST2, MEDI3506, Ivacaftor, GSP304, Emeramide, Epeleuton, CSJ117, BCT197, AZD8871, SNG001, APC-1000, Quercetin, CHF6366, Bronchial basal cells, ACT-541468, UMC119-06, PUR1800, Lemborexant, GSK3923868, BI 1026706, GRC 39815, EP395, 610, others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Ensifentrine: Verona Pharma 7. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 Anti-ST2: Genentech 8. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 PUR1800: Pulmatrix 9. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Preclinical Stage Products 9.1 DMX-700: Dimerix Bioscience 10. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline 14. Key Products in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

