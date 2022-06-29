Beer Institute Releases May 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for May 2022:

The May 2022 estimate is 14,600,000 barrels, a decrease of 2.2% compared to May 2021 removals of 14,926,000.





Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2021 2022 Percent Change Volume Change January 13,115,000 12,300,000 -6.2% -815,000 February 11,781,000 11,100,000 -5.8% -681,000 March 14,772,000 15,200,000 2.9% 428,000 April 14,557,000 13,700,000 -5.9% -857,000 May 14,926,000 14,600,000 -2.2% -326,000 YTD 69,151,000 66,900,000 -3.3% -2,251,000

The June 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2022.

