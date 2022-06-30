English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 30.6.2022 AT 10:00

Huhtamaki publishes 2022 Half-yearly Report on July 21, 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2022 Half-yearly Report on Thursday, July 21, 2022, approximately at 8.30 am Finnish time (EEST). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors .

Teleconference

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9.30 am Finnish time, where the company’s management will present the results. The event will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, it can be followed real-time at:

https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2022-q2

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

Finland Toll: +358981710310

Sweden Toll: +46 856642651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804

United States Toll: +1 6319131422

Confirmation code for the call is 23337170#

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors .

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058





