Gofore Plc: Finnish IT Center for Science chose Gofore’s expert resources for the Digivisio 2030 project  

30 June, 2022 10.15 am EET



IT Center for Science (CSC) has chosen Gofore as a partner for the Digivisio 2030 project. CSC is the Finnish center of expertise in information technology, owned by the Finnish state and higher education institutions. The agreement concerns expert resourcing for planning, development and management of the Digivisio 2030 project for four years in 2022-2026.



The total procurement value of the project is 30-35 million euros, of which Gofore’s share is some 12 million euros.





In the Digivisio 2030 project, Finnish higher education institutions are building a future of learning together. All 38 Finnish higher education institutions have signed the project’s participation agreement, and the project office was established at the end of 2020. The goal is a new era of learning where each of us can learn more easily and flexibly, thus accumulating the expertise needed in a constantly changing world.

CSC is a long-term, wide-ranging key account for Gofore, and the Digivisio 2030 project is a new agreement within that.

- Digivisio is a very ambitious project that entails several of the most interesting areas of modern digitalisation, such as use of artificial intelligence or information pools. This means we will really get to use our versatile skills as pioneers of digitalisation together with CSC, comments Gofore’s Chief Executive Officer Mikael Nylund.

CSC made the procurement decision on 30 June, 2022. The procurement decision becomes effective after the appeal period according to the Finnish Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts.

Further information:

Mikael Nylund

CEO

Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Further information on the Digivisio 2030 project: https://digivisio2030.fi/en

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.