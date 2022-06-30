Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-855-327-6837

International: 1-631-891-4304

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 10019561

The playback can be accessed through Thursday, August 18, 2022.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 249 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 678-459-1959

Email: investor.relations@americold.com