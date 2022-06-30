CN to Invest $20 Million in Iowa Enabling Sustainable Growth, Improving Capacity and Advancing the Company’s Commitment to Safety

English French

HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $20 million in Iowa in 2022. This includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements. These investments will power sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods in Iowa and everywhere on CN’s transcontinental network.



“We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity. We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate.”

Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer of CN



“Railways help move Iowa’s agricultural and manufactured products to markets throughout the country. Our economy depends on all types of infrastructure. We’re very fortunate to have access to rail service throughout Iowa, and this investment from CN will help our manufacturers and farmers continue to feed, build and fuel the world.”

Chuck Grassley, U.S. Senator, Iowa



Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacing more than 14 miles of rail;

Installing approximately 9,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilding 14 road crossing surfaces; and

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure

Iowa in numbers:

Capital investments: More than US$150 million in the last five years

Employees: approximately 230

Railroad route miles operated: 574

Community partnerships: US$8,000 in 2021

Local spending: US$24 million in 2021

Cash taxes paid: US$5.8 million in 2021

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

