Quisitive Recognized as Microsoft United States Health and Life Sciences Partner of the Year

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, today announced it has received the Microsoft United States Health and Life Sciences Partner of the Year award.

The Microsoft United States Health and Life Sciences Award complements the recently announced global Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist Award in Healthcare . Quisitive was the top Microsoft partner recognized for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions for health and life sciences leveraging Microsoft technology in the United States market. Previously, Quisitive was named the 2021 global Healthcare Partner of the Year, and this year’s dual recognition validates the Company’s continued investment in healthcare industry solutions.

Quisitive’s MazikCare healthcare cloud platform is built on Microsoft technologies such as the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, Dynamics, Azure and Power Platform, to serve healthcare organizations worldwide with tailored solutions for patient engagement, vaccine management, virtual and home healthcare, revenue cycle management, supply chain management, and data connectivity. MazikCare has consistently delivered customer impact, such as enabling the delivery of personized care to over 200,000 chronically ill home health care patients. By offering repeatable, scalable solutions powered by Microsoft and through deep industry acumen, Quisitive offers clients an accelerated route to solve these business challenges.

“As Microsoft evaluates their fiscal year partner performance, we were pleased to be awarded the Microsoft United States Health and Life Sciences Partner of the Year award, highlighting our dominant U.S. footprint as a dedicated Microsoft partner,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “This specific award we’ve been given by the United States division further demonstrates our synergistic ability to help solve problems for health and life sciences customers via consultation and digital transformation utilizing Microsoft’s technology stack.”

The complete list of Microsoft 2022 US Award Winners can be found at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/us-partner-blog/2022/06/29/announcing-the-2022-microsoft-us-award-winners/

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Intelligence® solution leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.



