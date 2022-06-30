Anexinet Accelerates Contact Center Modernization With New Kickstart Program

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading strategy, technology, and transformation service provider, today announced its new Contact Center Strategy Kickstart Solution. The company’s latest kickstart program provides a comprehensive review of an organization’s contact center by strategically gathering operational information from legacy systems, charting past performance, and using data to plot a course for improvement. Upon completion, participants receive their contact center maturity report, recommended areas of operational improvements, and an executive summary.

Today’s organizations are challenged with enhancing customer experiences and security compliance, by incorporating omnichannel tactics, measuring performance, and leveraging data to improve self service. Anexinet’s Contact Center Strategy Kickstart Solution is developed to address these challenges by comprehensively reviewing operational maturity and identifying improvements through a proven three-step process:

Strategy Alignment - Observe the existing operational procedures, review report data and success metrics, and evaluate the team structure. Solutions Validation - Review the overall business strategy from security to compliance and compare the contact center’s maturity to the organization’s overall strategic goals. Recommendations and Next Steps - Document the current environment and provide best-practice recommendations for future operations.



“Many organizations realize their contact centers are outdated but don’t know where to start to transform their legacy systems into modern customer experiences,” said Robby Paul, EVP Contact Center & Collaboration, Anexinet. “Anexinet’s Contact Center Strategy Kickstart Solution is designed with a step-by-step process that produces a complete evaluation of present operations and improvement opportunities so businesses can prioritize them according to budget and preference.”

