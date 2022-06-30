AMAZON CPG MARKET SHARE TO SURPASS 20% FOR FIRST TIME ON PRIME DAY 2022, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released new findings on Prime Day’s impact on Amazon CPG market share, as well as shopper sentiment for Prime Day 2022. Overall, Amazon quickly drove significant awareness of Prime Day 2022, with nearly half of consumers aware of Prime Day within eight days of the announcement. And with 53% of US Households as Prime members and two thirds of shoppers planning to shop the sale, Amazon is poised to capture a record-high 20%+ CPG share this Prime Day.

"Consumers are more accustomed to buying their everyday goods online," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "This year on Prime Day, consumers will be looking for deals on essential goods in addition to electronics and gifts. Successful brands will leverage timely consumer data to meet the consumer where they are. With real-time visibility into Prime Day buying behavior, Numerator helps brands and retailers quickly identify and respond to shifting behaviors to drive growth in this inflationary environment."

Prime Day Impact on Market Share:

Amazon’s CPG share growth increases every Prime Day. Day-of CPG share grew from 16.2% on Prime Day 2019 to 18.3% on Prime Day 2020 to 19.1% on Prime Day 2021. While growth has recently slowed (+0.8 points from 2020 to 2021 vs. +2.1 points from 2019 to 2020), day-of CPG share is expected to surpass 20% on Prime Day 2022.

On Prime Day, Amazon sees share increases of +3.8 points in the household sector, and +3.7 points in the baby sector, pulling share most heavily from Walmart (-1.4 points and -1.7 points, respectively). Younger generations show the largest Amazon share boost on Prime Day. All generations see a boost in Amazon CPG share surrounding Prime Day, but the trend is most pronounced with Millennials and Gen Z. However, early indications in May and June 2022 show declining share among Gen Z, dropping below both Millennials and Gen X consumers.

Prime Day Shopper Awareness & Intent:

Almost half of Amazon shoppers are aware of Prime Day 2+ weeks in advance. As of June 24, 47% of Amazon shoppers knew the dates of Prime Day 2022, and more than a quarter (28%) said they were informed on the day Prime Day was announced.

33% of Walmart.com shoppers said they were aware of the Walmart+ Weekend sale event as it was taking place. Outside of the Amazon ecosystem, social media is the biggest driver for Prime Day awareness. While the majority of consumers learn about Prime Day through Amazon’s site, mobile app, or marketing emails (73%), nearly one quarter (22%) said they heard about Prime Day on social media platforms.

Among those who are aware of Prime Day 2022, 65% said they plan to participate in the retail event. Another 30% said they might shop on Prime Day, and 5% do not plan to participate. Consumers will use Prime Day to jumpstart back-to-school and holiday shopping. 22% of Prime Day shoppers say they plan to buy gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions; 18% plan to buy gifts for the holiday season; and 10% plan to buy back-to-school items.

22% of Prime Day shoppers say they plan to buy gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions; 18% plan to buy gifts for the holiday season; and 10% plan to buy back-to-school items. About 1 in 5 consumers are waiting for Prime Day sales for big ticket items. Among those planning to shop on Prime Day, 17% say they plan to buy higher-priced items that they would only purchase on sale.

Among those planning to shop on Prime Day, 17% say they plan to buy higher-priced items that they would only purchase on sale. Financial concerns are detracting Amazon shoppers from Prime Day. Among those Amazon shoppers who do not plan to participate in Prime Day 2022, the top three reasons cited are a focus on saving money (39%), inflation/rising prices (36%), and lack of sales on specific items (34%).

Methodology: Numerator TruView omnichannel share data is sourced from the 1 million+ household Numerator Measurement Panel. Date range for this analysis includes 1/1/2019 - 6/12/2022, with yearly and monthly views, and daily breakouts for Prime Days 2019, 2020, and 2021. Sectors covered include Grocery, Household Products, Health & Beauty, Pet, and Baby. The Numerator pre-Prime Day 2022 survey is a weekly survey of Amazon shoppers leading up to Prime Day. To-date, the survey has been fielded to 1,437 individuals. Wave 2 was fielded on 6/23/22.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.