MEDIA ADVISORY: The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Officially Underway

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament, back after a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, is officially underway! This year’s iteration features two tournaments – a tournament for players born in 2011 in lieu of the tournament for that age group that was cancelled last year (which began yesterday and runs until July 3rd), and the regular 2022 tournament for players born in 2012 (beginning July 4th and running until July 10th).
|For all tournament updates, including up to date standings and game results, media are encouraged to head to www.brickhockey.ca
|The Brick Invitational has become one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – July 10, 2022
|WHERE:
|Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall
|8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2
|RESULTS:
|www.brickhockey.ca
Media Contact:
Andrew Myers
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
825-431-3538
amyers@brooklinepr.com