MEDIA ADVISORY: The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Officially Underway

WHAT:

The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament, back after a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, is officially underway! This year’s iteration features two tournaments – a tournament for players born in 2011 in lieu of the tournament for that age group that was cancelled last year (which began yesterday and runs until July 3rd), and the regular 2022 tournament for players born in 2012 (beginning July 4th and running until July 10th).