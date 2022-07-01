Global Security Appliances Market (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Appliances Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Type, By Industry, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Security Appliances Market size is expected to reach $152.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



A security appliance is made up of a variety of practices, tools, and strategies that are closely related to information security and operational technology security. By employing both proactive and reactive strategies, this strategy can prevent networks and information from being attacked and compromised. In addition, security appliances combine web filtering, classic malware prevention, and advanced threat defenses to protect consumers from Internet-borne dangers while also assisting companies in ensuring Internet policy compliance.



The increasing frequency of security attacks and destructive actions by professional cybercriminal groups has caused concern among companies of all sizes. As a result of these situations, enterprises have found that outsourcing network security to security equipment service providers is a lucrative option. Furthermore, network security services can be provided by either setting up the appropriate security infrastructure or permitting the service provider to control everything from a remote location.



Increasing cybercrime activities, growing own-device implementation, rising demand for cloud-based solutions, and strict government laws together influence the complete protection appliances market share. Factors such as the need for improved security management have influenced both developed and emerging nations in their attempts to safeguard themselves from unidentified organizations such as cyber-attacks, rivalry, or other disruptive activities.



Network security encompasses both the security of systems and the systems that support operations. Each device, software product, and application used in the network must be inspected and updated to avoid infiltration via a third-party network. By merging third-party systems and apps, Application security is the process of defending against any potential vulnerabilities by combining third-party systems and apps.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on enterprises all over the world. The lockdown imposed by many governments has had a beneficial effect on the adoption of security appliances. Organizations are focused on sophisticated technology in the aftermath of COVID-19. It had an impact on the supply chain, import, and export, as well as the market for security appliances. These were aided by new government rules. Furthermore, due to the industry's ambiguous behavior, the pandemic has resulted in numerous market variations.



Furthermore, to provide security, security appliances are used. The rising use of security-related goods such as electronic and cloud-based locking in commercial, residential, and industrial spaces is propelling growth in the security appliance market.



Market Growth Factors

The increased demand for commercial security appliances

Large businesses encounter a variety of network and data security challenges. Cloud-based applications, mobile devices, and BYOD (bring your own device) laws, if not properly handled, might endanger crucial company data. Large enterprises can use security appliances like firewalls, UTM systems, and VPNs to protect themselves from modern attacks without disrupting business operations or productivity. In addition, many suppliers provide custom solutions for corporations by selling specialist products or services such IDP systems tailored exclusively for the demands of larger companies.



Advantages of the firewall as security appliances

A firewall's primary responsibility is to monitor traffic coming through it. The information that flows over a system is in the form of data packets. Each of these packets is inspected by the firewall for any potential risks. If the firewall finds them by chance, it is expected to start blocking them. Malware, particularly Trojans, are dangerous to consumers. A Trojan sits silently on computer, monitoring whatever consumer work.

Whatever data they gather is expected to be transferred to a web application. Obviously, users is expected to not be aware of its presence until machine begins to behave strangely. In this case, a firewall is expected to quickly stop Trojans from causing damage to machine. Firewalls have access control policies that may be used to restrict access to specific hosts and services.



Market Restraining Factors

Drawbacks of utilizing Unified threat management

By merging all security features into one appliance, the system admin can create everything from a single dashboard. It also poses the risk of a single point of failure, exposing the entire network if the UTM device fails. This can be avoided by establishing high availability configurations with redundancy, however this is expected to raise installation and running costs.

Components within a Unified threat management appliance may lack the precision and power of standalone appliances' settings and rules. When the UTM appliance maintains a large number of apps/clients with much functionality activated, performance may decrease. The efficiency hit may be less evident than with a dedicated appliance.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2018, Jun - 2022, Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Security Appliances Market by Deployment Type

4.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

4.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Security Appliances Market by Industry

5.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

5.2 Global Energy & Utilities Market by Region

5.3 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

5.4 Global Telecom & IT Market by Region

5.5 Global Aerospace & Defense Market by Region

5.6 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region

5.7 Global Public Sector Market by Region

5.8 Global Retail Market by Region

5.9 Global Other Industry Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Security Appliances Market by Type

6.1 Global Content Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Firewall Market by Region

6.3 Global Virtual Private Network Market by Region

6.4 Global Intrusion Detection & Prevention Market by Region

6.5 Global Unified Threat Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Security Appliances Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3 Broadcom, Inc. (Symentec Corporation)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4 Intel Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Fortinet, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.7 Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.9 Trend Micro, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10. Juniper Networks, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

