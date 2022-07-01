ALSTOM SA: Alstom completes transfer of Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail

English French

Alstom completes transfer of Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail

Closing of transaction with Hitachi Rail required by the European Commission in relation to the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

1 July 2022 – Alstom announced today that it has concluded the transfer of business activities related to Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail. The transaction is part of Alstom’s commitments to the European Commission in relation to Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.

Alstom will continue to honour its obligations under the existing orders for Rolling Stock from Trenitalia and ILSA to ensure a seamless transition.

The transaction complies with all applicable social processes and consultations with employee representative bodies and was subject to regulatory approvals.

