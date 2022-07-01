Mizuho acquires Dallas-based Capstone Partners

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the completion of its acquisition of Capstone Partners, a leading independent, middle-market placement agent focused on fundraising and advisory services to private equity, credit, real assets, and infrastructure investment firms. The deal expands Mizuho Americas’ suite of investment banking solutions for clients in the alternative investment market, specifically financial sponsors.

“Capstone reinforces our global capital raising and distribution capabilities, while opening new avenues of opportunity for delivering innovative fundraising and advisory services to the financial sponsor and general partner markets,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President and CEO of Mizuho Securities USA. “The acquisition also enhances our pipeline for lending, acquisition financing, capital markets, and M&A advisory business.”

In recent years, Mizuho has been expanding its investment and corporate banking franchise, leveraging its flagship investment grade bond and loan businesses to grow its non-investment grade and financial sponsors franchise, lead equity transactions, and provide M&A advisory services on notable transactions.

Capstone Partners, a Mizuho Company, brings a global network of more than 1,500 Limited Partners across the US, Europe, and Asia. It is part of Mizuho Americas’ financial sponsors group within the Mizuho Americas Investment and Corporate Banking division.

Capstone was named 2021 “Best Placement Agent” by Private Equity Wire, following a year when its clients held closes totaling more than $10 billion in fund commitments.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas’ business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

