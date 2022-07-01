Baltic Horizon Fund has published Annual ESG report 2021

English Estonian

Baltic Horizon Fund announces the release of its annual ESG report.

“Despite a turbulent economic environment, we maintained a strong focus on ESG in 2021 and we also challenged ourselves to set more ambitious and broader scope ESG goals for the coming years,” said Tarmo Karotam, Fund manager. “We believe that long-term value creation must be built on a strong foundation of sustainability and good governance practice, which is why short-term and long-term sustainability goals now include social and governance aspects as well.”

Key highlights of the Annual ESG report include:

In 2021, Baltic Horizon decided to classify as SFDR Article 8 fund which among other characteristics promotes environmental and social characteristics and is considered a light green fund.

In the GRESB 2021 Real Estate Assessment, Baltic Horizon achieved a 70-point score and maintained a 2-star rating.

In 2021, Baltic Horizon certified all our office assets with BREEAM In-use Good or Very good.

In 2021, Baltic Horizon sold the G4S HQ asset. This decision was made also taking into account the sustainability and low energy efficiency class (EPC G) of the asset.

Baltic Horizon is successfully moving towards net zero carbon target and in 2021 has installed a powerful 222-kW capacity solar power plant on the roof of Domus Pro which is expected to cover 6-8 % of the park’s annual electricity needs and utilizes roof space for renewable energy generation.

In 2021, Baltic Horizon signed a strategic partnership agreement with Inbalance grid for electric vehicle charging station service in the office properties. In 2021, charging points have been installed at the properties located in Vilnius (Duetto and North Star).

Over 2021, the most important social effort was to help tenants tackle the impact of the pandemic. Baltic Horizon assessed the impact of COVID-19 on each tenant's operating performance during the lockdown granted discounts to the most affected tenants, while at the same time protecting the best interests of unitholders and other stakeholders.

The report is attached and available on the website of the fund in English at https://www.baltichorizon.com/esg-commitment/.

The Estonian translation of the report will be made available on the Baltic Horizon Fund website https://www.baltichorizon.com/et/meie-puhendumus-esg/ by 25 July 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

Attachment