Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Pro-Rated Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.2010 per share, payable on July 19, 2022 to Company stockholders of record on July 14, 2022. This pro-rated dividend represents the Company’s regular quarterly dividend amount pro-rated for the period beginning on the Company’s last dividend record date of May 16 and ending on July 14. Pro-rating the regular dividend was stipulated for both companies under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement between the Company and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (“HTA”). The merger is expected to close on July 20, 2022. Following the merger, HR expects that the combined company will pay a dividend for the remainder of the quarter in August 2022 and continue with the Company’s regular quarterly timing of dividend payments.



About Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2022, the Company was invested in 263 real estate properties in 23 states totaling 17.9 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $6.1 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 14.8 million square feet nationwide.

