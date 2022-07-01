AWTM ETF Set to Close

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Tidal ETF Trust has decided to liquidate and close the AWTM Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (AWTM) (the “Fund”), based on the recommendation of the Fund’s investment adviser, Toroso Investments LLC. As a result, the Board concluded that liquidating and closing the Fund would be in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders.



The Fund will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE”) and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on July 15, 2022 (the “Closing Date”). The Fund will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from July 15, 2022, through July 22, 2022 (the “Liquidation Date”), shareholders may be able to sell their shares only to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund’s shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating the Fund’s portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, not tracking its underlying index, which is inconsistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategy.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares, subject to any required withholding. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder’s tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include distributions of accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund’s net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION



Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling 844-986-7676 or by visiting https://www.awtmetf.com/ . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk and there is no guarantee of principal.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.