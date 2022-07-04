MAXIMA GRUPĖ, second in CEE & Baltics this year, successfully completed EUR 240 million Eurobond issue

English Lithuanian

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, a company controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics with a rating of BB+ (Stable Outlook) by S&P, issued EUR 240 million 5-year senior unsecured notes under its EMTN Programme.

The notes were subscribed by institutional investors representing the Baltic states, Nordics, United Kingdom, and Poland. Despite challenging market conditions, investors demonstrated interest and support for the securities and notes were placed at 6.25 interest rate (6.5 yield). The notes shall be listed in Euronext Dublin and the operators of the regulated market of Nasdaq Vilnius.

"Last week showed significant market interest towards our business, which lead us to finish the project, having more than twenty investors on board, and more than half of the amount coming internationally. I am very delighted to see the continuous credence of the investors towards us. At the same time, this is a strong message of confidence in the security and prospects of the entire region, in light of the war that started in Ukraine on 24th February. Having strong partners, such as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Luminor, PKO BP, SEB, Swedbank and others, encourages us to keep up with our current direction, and to improve us even further. I would like to especially thank the finance team of Maxima Grupė – Head of Treasury Laimonas Bazys, CFO Povilas Šulys, Karolina Zygmantaitė, who previously held this position, and the team members of other divisions who contributed to this great achievement in unusual times.“ - says Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB.

Citi, J.P. Morgan, Luminor and MUFG acted as Joint Bookrunners of the offering. The legal advisors of Maxima Grupė were Clifford Chance LLP, which was leading legal advisor of Maxima Grupė, and Ellex Valiūnas, which advised Maxima Grupė in respect of Lithuanian law. The legal advisors of the Banks were Linklaters LLP and TGS Baltic.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

