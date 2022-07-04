ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|27-Jun-22
|40,573
|€486.56
|€19,741,154.25
|28-Jun-22
|34,292
|€480.29
|€16,470,135.54
|29-Jun-22
|34,062
|€464.73
|€15,829,517.45
|30-Jun-22
|19,767
|€452.49
|€8,944,342.16
|01-Jul-22
|140,966
|€437.18
|€61,627,149.37
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
