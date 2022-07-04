ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Jun-22 40,573 €486.56 €19,741,154.25 28-Jun-22 34,292 €480.29 €16,470,135.54 29-Jun-22 34,062 €464.73 €15,829,517.45 30-Jun-22 19,767 €452.49 €8,944,342.16 01-Jul-22 140,966 €437.18 €61,627,149.37

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

