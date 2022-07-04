English French Dutch

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,876 Ageas shares in the period from 27-06-2022 until 01-07-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 27-06-2022 4,771 197,061 41.30 40.94 42.50 28-06-2022 4,438 186,648 42.06 41.77 42.27 29-06-2022 4,500 189,568 42.13 41.85 42.47 30-06-2022 4,800 199,760 41.62 41.36 41.90 01-07-2022 4,367 183,849 42.10 41.64 42.56 Total 22,876 956,887 41.83 40.94 42.56

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,354,046 shares for a total amount of EUR 145,394,787. This corresponds to 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

