Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,876 Ageas shares in the period from 27-06-2022 until 01-07-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|27-06-2022
|4,771
|197,061
|41.30
|40.94
|42.50
|28-06-2022
|4,438
|186,648
|42.06
|41.77
|42.27
|29-06-2022
|4,500
|189,568
|42.13
|41.85
|42.47
|30-06-2022
|4,800
|199,760
|41.62
|41.36
|41.90
|01-07-2022
|4,367
|183,849
|42.10
|41.64
|42.56
|Total
|22,876
|956,887
|41.83
|40.94
|42.56
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,354,046 shares for a total amount of EUR 145,394,787. This corresponds to 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment