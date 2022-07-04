Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,876 Ageas shares in the period from 27-06-2022 until 01-07-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
27-06-20224,771197,06141.3040.9442.50
28-06-20224,438186,64842.0641.7742.27
29-06-20224,500189,56842.1341.8542.47
30-06-20224,800199,76041.6241.3641.90
01-07-20224,367183,84942.1041.6442.56
Total22,876956,88741.8340.9442.56

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,354,046 shares for a total amount of EUR 145,394,787. This corresponds to 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

