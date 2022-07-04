CN and IBEW Agree to Binding Arbitration Ending Strike

English French

MONTREAL, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) has agreed to binding arbitration, bringing the strike to an end at 00:01 EDT on July 5, 2022. Employees in Signals and Communications will return to their roles at 07:00 AM EDT on July 6, 2022.

CN would like to thank its management employees and contractors for their service which allowed rail operations to continue uninterrupted during the strike.

