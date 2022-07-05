Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts further strengthens portfolio in semicon efficiency

Utrecht, 5 July 2022





Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH and KML Precision Machining GmbH (KML) based in Vienna (Austria), generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 35 million with 120 employees.

KML provides cutting-edge mechatronic solutions performing linear and rotative high-speed movements in complex areas of application. KML systems are predominantly used as integral subsystem of machinery, enabling high-performance manufacturing in semicon efficiency.

KML’s portfolio encompasses mainly customised solutions, tailored precisely to the customers’ individual needs from design to series production. KML is a partner from project definition and conception to engineering, manufacturing and assembly, including training and aftersales service. In addition, KML offers standardised linear motor systems and components.

KML and Aalberts will work closely together to drive growth. Both companies can offer combined mechatronics solutions to existing key accounts and new customers in the different regions. Technology will be exchanged between the companies to drive innovations and further capacity expansions will be executed.

Mr. Andreas Wiedrich co-founded KML in 1994. Together with his management team, he will continue to manage and grow both companies.

The results of KML will be consolidated after finalising all necessary formalities. The acquisition will directly contribute to the earnings per share and will be financed from credit facilities.

Please visit kml-technology.com for additional information.





contact

+31 (0)30 3079 301 (from 8:00 am CEST)

investors@aalberts.com

Attachment