OTC Markets Group Welcomes ReGen III Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ReGen III Corp. (TSX-V: GIII; OTCQX: ISRJF), an innovative used motor oil recycling company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ReGen III Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



ReGen III Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ISRJF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“As a corporate clean-tech leader developing disruptive, patented technology to recycle used motor oil into high value base oils, ReGen III is deeply committed to ESG principles and we are pleased to have met the higher standards of the OTCQX® Best Market. With our uplisting to OTCQX, we look forward to greater trading convenience, liquidity and ultimately sharing our story with a larger audience of U.S. investors,” stated Mark Redcliffe, President of ReGen III.

About ReGen III Corp.

ReGen III Corp. is an innovative oil processing company with the most advanced re-refining technology in the industry. The Company's patented ReGen™ technology process combines proven refining technologies into a proprietary process that can extract a higher quantity of high-quality base lubricating oils than traditional refineries, including greater than 53% Group III production of synthetic grade motor oil in a commercial scale re-refining operation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com