GBT received Notice of Allowance for its Multiplanar IC Continuation Patent Application

SAN DIEGO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received a notice of allowance for its 3D, multiplanar continuation patent application, further protecting its innovative integrated circuits design and manufacturing concepts. The Company’s initial 3D microchip patent was filed on March 5, 2019, and was granted as of December 1, 2020 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”); U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763. The continuation application (#17102928), was filed on November 24, 2020, seeking to broaden the protection of its main IP concepts.

The invention presents a new concept of designing and manufacturing integrated circuits in a 3D, multi-Planar architecture. The invention fits advanced analog, digital and mixed signal IC types. The patent protects distinctive methods to design and manufacture microchip’s within significantly less space, with the goal of increasing their performance and lowering power consumption. Silicon’s “real-estate” is a major a factor for IC’s design, manufacturing, performance, and cost. The invention enables the utilization of more transistors on a silicon wafer which can be a major advantage for advanced chips that require large amount of device, particularly for memories, CPU, GPU, and AI ICs. This technology can be advantageous for any IC design firms enabling design and manufacturing of advanced microchips with much lower cost, creating new markets and opportunities. GBT’s goal is to further develop advancements in this domain through the use of the 3D, multidimensional design, creating new standards in designing and manufacturing of the next generation ICs.

“This is going to be our second patent for this innovative Multi Planar technology and we plan to further investigate into this domain, with the target to invent new design and manufacturing standards. A Multi Planar microchip means many more circuits on board which will enable gigantic ICs with numerous functionalities. As the industry is constantly demanding more functionalities, faster and with lower cost ICs, we believe this type of architecture can offer a breakthrough solution and become a new standard. It is the goal of the technology to allow chips that are designed and manufactured using this architecture to occupy significant less silicon space, operate in much faster speed and drastically reduce the overall cost. Along with scaling down ICs size to fit into smaller electronic devices, we believe this will enable a whole new world of possibilities, to create new era ICs for hi-demand arenas like mobile communication, storage, AI and processing power. The 3D microchip continuation patent application is aiming to strengthen the original patent with innovative design and fabrication concepts. With the ever growing complexity of microchips, demand for higher performance, and smaller size, we believe that the patent’s technology can become a standard in the upcoming years, enabling powerful, and much more economical, IC’s projects,” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

