Mullen Eliminates $17.5 Million in Company Debt

BREA, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that it has eliminated $17.5 million in company debt and reduced its overall indebtedness from more than $30 million last year to an estimated $11 million currently.

Mullen continues to strengthen its overall financial balance sheet with this recent elimination of $17.5 million dollars in company debt, which was associated with a secured convertible promissory note (the “Note”) executed on July 23, 2020, with DBI Lease Buyback Servicing LLC, an affiliate of Drawbridge Investments LLC ("Drawbridge"). This elimination of debt leaves Mullen in its best financial health in the Company’s history, with now less than an estimated $11 million left of outstanding indebtedness. This elimination of and reduction in debt is significant, considering the overall debt balance at the end of 2021 was over $30 million.

“We continue to make great progress on our overall company financial health,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “This recent elimination of debt makes us financially stronger now, allowing the Company to maintain its focus on its various EV initiatives.”

Mullen recently announced the “Strikingly Different” U.S. Test Drive Tour for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, covering 19 cities across the U.S. The tour will begin this fall in Southern California and work its way throughout the U.S. Further details can be found here , or place your Mullen FIVE reservation here .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the partial paydown of the referenced Note and the debt reduction will be beneficial to the Company, whether any further debt paydowns will be accomplished and whether the “Strikingly Different” U.S. Test Drive Tour will take place as contemplated. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

