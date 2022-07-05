Morrison Hotel Gallery Paves the Way and Becomes the Source of Music History, Launching Sleek, State-of-the-Art MHG Website

LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trends fade, charts change and the beat goes on but our commitment to time-honored artistry remains rock steady as we proudly introduce you to the new era of Morrison Hotel Gallery. Heralded by the July 5, 2022 unveiling of a brand-new website, this highly-anticipated remastering of all the classic features that have remained integral to our cherished community for more than twenty years signifies music history's move into the future at morrisonhotelgallery.com. As one of our top-tier patrons, we would like to thank you for your continued support with a personal invitation to join the creative revolution.



With its collector-friendly interface, cutting-edge design, AI technology, immersive brand activations, customizable wish lists, Shop Pay capabilities, personalized Art Advisory service and more, our new and improved website delivers signature experiences, as interpersonal and enriching as those you'll find at any of our three galleries, to the palm of your hand.

About Morrison Hotel® Gallery

MHG is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Their vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, and rock imagery spanning several generations through to today's contemporary music artists and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 100,000 images searchable by photographer, music artist, band or concert. www.morrisonhotelgallery.com

Morrison Hotel Gallery

116 Prince Street || New York, NY 10012

212.941.8770

Morrison Hotel Gallery

Sunset Marquis

1200 Alta Loma Road || West Hollywood, CA 90069

310.881.6025

Morrison Hotel Gallery

Fleetwood's General Store

744 Front Street || Lahaina, Hawaii 96761

808.669.6425 (MICK)