July 5, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic signs agreement with Open Fiber USA, Inc to a value of over 40 MUSD

Hexatronic US Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB (publ), has signed a 3-year Strategic Partner agreement with Open Fiber USA, Inc (“Open Fiber”) in North Carolina, USA, to a value of more than 40 MUSD. The agreement covers the full Hexatronic fiber to the home (FTTH) system solution. The agreement also includes field support and training for Open Fiber and its installers as well as joint engineering to develop new product concepts. Open Fiber will design, build, and operate fiber-to-the-end user services throughout the states of North and South Carolina, USA.

“The US market is Hexatronic’s largest market, and it is one of our three strategic growth markets. We are very proud and delighted to have become a strategic system supplier to Open Fiber. We see the agreement as an additional proof of the strength in our FTTH offering where Open Fiber values a complete end to end solution which is cost effective, fast to market and provides the capacity and flexibility to build as you grow. We will also support Open Fiber with technical field support resources and training for Open Fiber installers to ensure a high quality and cost-effective deployment process,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group AB.

“Open Fiber has raised significant capital in order to roll out our super-fast, reliable fiber to underserviced areas and we intend to roll out infrastructure quickly and efficiently, why our relationship with Hexatronic is an important step in this journey. We selected Hexatronic based on their complete system value proposition, and in particular, the need to meet our aggressive timeline for completion of our projects. We will enjoy the efficiency of adding FTTH subscribers up to 1 km away from our distribution hubs utilizing Hexatronic’s air blown fiber solution. As partners, we are pleased with the total value that Hexatronic brings to us in system technology, engineering and installation expertise, and supply chain support”, says Dimitri Moussa, CEO Open Fiber USA, Inc.

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CEST on 5 July 2022.

