Pax8’s Corporate Communications Team Wins National Team of the Year Award

DENVER, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its Corporate Communications Team, led by Amanda Lee, Corporate Vice President, Global Communications, was named the Corporate Communications Team of the Year by Ragan’s Crisis Communications Awards Program. The team was selected as a champion for its work in managing a global expansion and hacking crisis in 2021 through strategic initiatives, resulting in effectively managing the narrative in the press and protecting the company’s brand.



“Over the past 12 months, we have worked to build the strategy, processes, programs, trainings, and support Pax8 requires to scale into the future,” said Lee. “While the last several years presented many challenges, this team continued to create engaging, effective, and impactful campaigns. We thank Ragan Communications for recognizing the Corporate Communications Team at Pax8 for its influence in delivering important messages and powerful communications for the organization. This team is committed to continually elevating our performance into the coming year.”

The Pax8 Corporate Communication team’s impressive work to plan, execute, and manage the communications and media strategy during the company’s global expansion of acquiring four companies and serving over 50 new countries, added to its impressive proven track record of success. The team delivered an effective launch strategy comprising several tactics to inform employees, partners, and the industry of these significant events.

From the development of thought leadership, written communications, programs, media trainings, virtual events, videos, and presentations at industry events—to media campaigns, including interviews with leading publications, case studies, and video testimonials—the Corporate Communications team is effectively telling the story about the company’s expansion and its benefits to the global IT channel.

The team’s proactive strategy and positive relationships with industry media have paid off for the company. In 2021, they produced over 550 positive media placements, doubling its yearly average of 240, and helped Pax8 earn more than 35 leading business and industry awards, 12 more than in 2020. This year, they are on track to exceed more than 1,000 positive media placements. These awards also included several recognitions for female leaders, which resulted in attracting more female candidates to the company.

“As we expand our Corporate Communications Team globally to support our new markets, my team will continue to be proactive in enhancing our overall communication strategies to support and build the Pax8 brand,” added Lee. “This includes being ready for the next crisis.”

The Ragan Communications award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives, people, and teams in the communications, public relations, marketing, and employee well-being industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications, Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices.

