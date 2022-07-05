AAC Clyde Space to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 7th

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAC Clyde Space (ACCMF), located in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, South Africa and the USA, focused on small satellite technologies and services that enable businesses, governments and educational organisations to access high-quality, timely data from space, today announced that Mr. Luis Gomes, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 7th, 2022.



DATE: July 7th, 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3y5j732

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 8th and 11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About AAC Clyde Space

AAC Clyde Space specialises in small satellite technologies and services that enable businesses, governments and educational organisations to access high-quality, timely data from space. Its growing capabilities bring together three divisions:

Space Data as a Service – delivering data from space directly to customers

Space missions – turnkey solutions that empower customers to streamline their space missions

Space products and components – a full range of off-the-shelf and tailor-made subsystems, components and sensors

AAC Clyde Space aims to become a world leader in commercial small satellites and services from space, applying advances in its technology to tackle global challenges and improve our life on Earth.

The Group’s main operations are located in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, South Africa and the USA, with partner networks in Japan and South Korea.

AAC Clyde Space's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The share is also traded on the US OTCQX-market under the symbol ACCMF.

