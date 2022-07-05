Judicate West Welcomes Judge Russell L. Hom to Sacramento Neutral Line Up

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Russell L. Hom, formerly of the Sacramento County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Sacramento office, he is available as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge for matters statewide.



“Judge Hom’s reputation for being fair, hard-working, and truly caring about people are traits that are ingrained in him and will be assets to the legal community in the private sector. His fearless leadership as presiding judge allowed the Sacramento County Superior Court to be one of the first courts to offer bench and jury trials during the pandemic. His passion and ongoing commitment are a reflection of his genuineness, work ethic and ability to get results,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.

Judge Hom has more than 40 years of combined legal experience, headlined by serving on the Sacramento County Superior Court bench for the past 20 years. During his tenure on the bench, Judge Hom presided over a wide range of civil matters, including real property, premises liability, employment discrimination, workplace harassment, wrongful termination, personal injury, elder abuse, wage and hour, contract disputes and medical malpractice. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Presiding Judge of the Court during the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing the closing and reopening of the court. Judge Hom began his career as a deputy district attorney for Sacramento County before entering private practice, practicing criminal and civil law with an emphasis on personal injury.

Judge Hom held two leadership positions with the Human Rights/Fair Housing Commission of the City and County of Sacramento, serving as commissioner from 1998-2001 and as chair from 2001-2002. He served on the National Asian Pacific Bar Association Judicial Council and as president and vice president for the California Asian Pacific American Judges Association. Additionally, Judge Hom is a past president and vice president for the Asian/Pacific Bar Association of Sacramento and a former board member for the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce. By appointment, Judge Hom also served as a Special Master for the California Commission on Judicial Performance, hearing disciplinary matters.

Over the course of his judicial career, Judge Hom received numerous awards and honors for his outstanding work. Most recently, he was awarded “Judge of the Year” by the Sacramento County Bar Association in 2021 and the Capitol City Trial Lawyers Association in 2020. Judge Hom has also received the Community Leadership Award from the Asian Pacific State Employees Association Foundation, the President’s Award from the Asian/Pacific American Bar Association of Sacramento and the Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Award from the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

Judge Hom earned his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law (1981) and his A.B. from the University of California, Berkeley (1978).

