Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports in June 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of June 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.

For June 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 13.4%, compared to the same period of 2019. Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana and Los Cabos presented an increase in passenger traffic of 36.3%, 32.3% and 24.0%, respectively, compared to June 2019. On the other hand, it is important to highlight that the Montego Bay airport presented a passenger traffic increase of 0.3% compared to 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-22 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 22 % Change Guadalajara 888.8 852.6 (4.1%) 5,094.4 5,034.1 (1.2%) Tijuana* 497.9 638.6 28.3% 2,894.9 3,821.9 32.0% Los Cabos 168.0 204.5 21.7% 885.5 1,144.4 29.2% Puerto Vallarta 170.7 230.9 35.3% 831.3 1,190.7 43.2% Montego Bay 0.7 0.0 (100.0%) 4.2 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 176.3 150.0 (14.9%) 994.3 809.2 (18.6%) Hermosillo 154.1 161.1 4.5% 859.9 864.5 0.5% Kingston 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.5 N/A Mexicali 95.9 102.7 7.1% 569.4 590.8 3.8% Morelia 40.1 53.8 34.2% 225.9 313.5 38.8% La Paz 87.0 90.0 3.4% 466.4 512.7 9.9% Aguascalientes 47.5 60.5 27.4% 305.2 353.5 15.8% Los Mochis 31.7 34.8 9.7% 187.1 204.0 9.0% Manzanillo 8.2 8.2 0.2% 49.2 48.5 (1.5%) Total 2,367.0 2,587.7 9.3% 13,367.7 14,888.3 11.4%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Jun-19 Jun-22 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 22 % Change Guadalajara 380.7 379.5 (0.3%) 2,076.7 2,067.6 (0.4%) Tijuana* 260.3 364.5 40.1% 1,394.2 1,949.8 39.9% Los Cabos 317.3 397.2 25.2% 2,019.3 2,309.4 14.4% Puerto Vallarta 199.4 273.7 37.2% 1,970.6 1,934.6 (1.8%) Montego Bay 391.3 393.1 0.5% 2,516.5 2,089.0 (17.0%) Guanajuato 59.8 65.6 9.6% 345.1 357.2 3.5% Hermosillo 6.3 6.6 5.8% 34.5 38.5 11.5% Kingston 0.0 130.2 N/A 0.0 630.1 N/A Mexicali 0.7 0.7 (0.1%) 3.3 2.9 (12.8%) Morelia 37.5 39.6 5.6% 207.1 233.5 12.8% La Paz 0.9 2.4 161.5% 6.6 13.8 107.7% Aguascalientes 19.7 20.1 2.2% 99.3 105.0 5.7% Los Mochis 0.7 0.6 (9.5%) 3.5 3.7 6.3% Manzanillo 3.3 4.4 30.8% 52.3 41.2 (21.3%) Total 1,678.0 2,078.2 23.9% 10,729.1 11,776.2 9.8%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-22 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,269.5 1,232.1 (3.0%) 7,171.1 7,101.7 (1.0%) Tijuana* 758.2 1,003.2 32.3% 4,289.1 5,771.7 34.6% Los Cabos 485.3 601.7 24.0% 2,904.8 3,453.7 18.9% Puerto Vallarta 370.1 504.6 36.3% 2,801.9 3,125.3 11.5% Montego Bay 392.0 393.1 0.3% 2,520.7 2,089.0 (17.1%) Guanajuato 236.1 215.6 (8.7%) 1,339.4 1,166.4 (12.9%) Hermosillo 160.4 167.7 4.6% 894.5 903.0 1.0% Kingston 0.0 130.2 N/A 0.0 630.5 N/A Mexicali 96.6 103.4 7.0% 572.7 593.7 3.7% Morelia 77.6 93.4 20.4% 433.0 547.1 26.4% La Paz 87.9 92.4 5.1% 473.0 526.5 11.3% Aguascalientes 67.2 80.6 20.0% 404.6 458.5 13.3% Los Mochis 32.4 35.4 9.2% 190.6 207.7 9.0% Manzanillo 11.6 12.6 9.1% 101.5 89.7 (11.7%) Total 4,045.0 4,665.9 15.4% 24,096.8 26,664.5 10.7%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-22 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 22 % Change Tijuana 256.0 360.4 40.8% 1,370.9 1,934.6 41.1%

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jun-21 Jun-22 % Change Jan-Jun 21 Jan-Jun 22 % Change Guadalajara 728.1 852.6 17.1% 3,751.4 5,034.1 34.2% Tijuana* 564.8 638.6 13.1% 3,184.1 3,821.9 20.0% Los Cabos 174.7 204.5 17.1% 887.4 1,144.4 29.0% Puerto Vallarta 158.6 230.9 45.6% 753.5 1,190.7 58.0% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 132.3 150.0 13.4% 680.9 809.2 18.8% Hermosillo 122.2 161.1 31.8% 618.5 864.5 39.8% Kingston 0.5 0.0 (91.1%) 0.7 0.5 (34.3%) Mexicali 94.2 102.7 9.0% 463.2 590.8 27.6% Morelia 49.1 53.8 9.6% 255.7 313.5 22.6% La Paz 77.8 90.0 15.6% 397.7 512.7 28.9% Aguascalientes 48.5 60.5 24.8% 242.4 353.5 45.9% Los Mochis 29.1 34.8 19.5% 162.6 204.0 25.5% Manzanillo 8.0 8.2 2.9% 40.3 48.5 20.5% Total 2,187.9 2,587.7 18.3% 11,438.3 14,888.3 30.2%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jun-21 Jun-22 % Change Jan-Jun 21 Jan-Jun 22 % Change Guadalajara 360.5 379.5 5.3% 1,544.3 2,067.6 33.9% Tijuana* 272.6 364.5 33.7% 1,162.6 1,949.8 67.7% Los Cabos 382.8 397.2 3.8% 1,517.8 2,309.4 52.2% Puerto Vallarta 221.9 273.7 23.3% 928.2 1,934.6 108.4% Montego Bay 284.2 393.1 38.3% 961.4 2,089.0 117.3% Guanajuato 69.7 65.6 (5.9%) 248.8 357.2 43.6% Hermosillo 10.2 6.6 (35.2%) 45.8 38.5 (16.0%) Kingston 79.1 130.2 64.6% 298.8 630.1 110.9% Mexicali 0.5 0.7 46.0% 1.8 2.9 60.2% Morelia 38.7 39.6 2.3% 176.9 233.5 32.1% La Paz 2.3 2.4 6.6% 8.3 13.8 66.3% Aguascalientes 20.1 20.1 (0.0%) 88.6 105.0 18.6% Los Mochis 0.9 0.6 (27.1%) 4.0 3.7 (6.3%) Manzanillo 4.4 4.4 0.0% 21.5 41.2 91.8% Total 1,747.9 2,078.2 18.9% 7,008.6 11,776.2 68.0%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Jun-21 Jun-22 % Change Jan-Jun 21 Jan-Jun 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,088.6 1,232.1 13.2% 5,295.7 7,101.7 34.1% Tijuana* 837.5 1,003.2 19.8% 4,346.6 5,771.7 32.8% Los Cabos 557.4 601.7 7.9% 2,405.1 3,453.7 43.6% Puerto Vallarta 380.5 504.6 32.6% 1,681.8 3,125.3 85.8% Montego Bay 284.2 393.1 38.3% 961.4 2,089.0 117.3% Guanajuato 202.1 215.6 6.7% 929.7 1,166.4 25.5% Hermosillo 132.4 167.7 26.6% 664.3 903.0 35.9% Kingston 79.6 130.2 63.6% 299.5 630.5 110.5% Mexicali 94.7 103.4 9.2% 465.0 593.7 27.7% Morelia 87.8 93.4 6.4% 432.5 547.1 26.5% La Paz 80.1 92.4 15.3% 406.0 526.5 29.7% Aguascalientes 68.6 80.6 17.5% 330.9 458.5 38.6% Los Mochis 30.0 35.4 18.2% 166.6 207.7 24.7% Manzanillo 12.4 12.6 1.9% 61.7 89.7 45.3% Total 3,935.7 4,665.9 18.6% 18,446.9 26,664.5 44.5%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Jun-21 Jun-22 % Change Jan-Jun 21 Jan-Jun 22 % Change Tijuana 270.2 360.4 33.4% 1,152.6 1,934.6 67.8%

Highlights for the month:



Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during June 2022 increased by 23.7%, compared to June 2021; load factors for the month went from 77.6% in June 2021 to 81.6% in June 2022.



The number of seats available during June 2022 increased by 23.7%, compared to June 2021; load factors for the month went from 77.6% in June 2021 to 81.6% in June 2022. New routes:

Montego Bay – Austin: American Airlines Montego Bay – Tampa: Frontier



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

