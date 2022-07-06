Face Mask Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players 3M, Honeywell International, Cardinal Health & Others

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for face masks among frontline health professionals (e.g., first responders, nurses, medical practitioners) is fueled by the development of respiratory infectionbased pandemic illnesses, such as H1N1 and COVID-19. N95 respirator masks are becoming increasingly popular for protecting healthcare personnel from dangerous viruses and microorganisms.
At the beginning of the pandemic, health regulators suggested that the use of N95 respirators be confined to
healthcare personnel, but as supplies increased, a growing number of people purchased these masks to reduce the chance of contracting COVID-19 and stopping its global spread.
Pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1, and other infectious viruses have claimed millions of lives. Social isolation and the use of face masks are the only ways to protect people from contagious viruses. Governments increased production activities to avoid face mask shortages, which has fueled the expansion of the face mask market. The U.S. government directed Honeywell International to increase the manufacture of N95 masks in the country so that masks would be available to the general public.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- What's New in This Update?
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Face Mask Types
- Surgical Mask
- N-Series Mask
- Different Mask Types
- Awareness of Face Masks
- Impact of the Coronavirus on the Face Mask Industry
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics and Supply Chain Analysis
- Drivers
- Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Role of Social Media in Increasing the Demand for Masks
- Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies
- Development of Face Masks with Advanced Technologies
- Restraints
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Severe Impact of Face Masks on the Environment
- Opportunities
- Growing Trends in Health Standards and Occupational Safety
- Strong Product Demand from the Healthcare Industry
- Growing Adoption of Face Masks in the End-Use Industries
- Integration of Technology in Personal Protective Equipment
- Challenges
- High Product Prices in the Industrial Sector
- Supply and Demand Gap
- Slump in Demand for Personal Protective Equipment Products
- Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Market for Face Masks by Mask Type
- Introduction
- Surgical Masks
- N-Series Masks
- Respirators
- Others
Chapter 6 Market for Face Masks by Material
- Introduction
- Cotton
- Polypropylene
- Others
Chapter 7 Market for Face Masks by Usage
- Introduction
- Disposable
- Reusable
Chapter 8 Market for Face Masks by Distribution Channel
- Introduction
- Online
- Offline
- Retailers
- Distributors
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Chapter 9 Market for Face Masks by Application
- Introduction
- Personal
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Others
Chapter 10 Market for Face Masks by Region
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Alpha Pro Tech Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- Gerson Co.
- Honeywell International
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kowa Co. Ltd.
- Moldex-Metric Inc.
- Owens & Minor
- Uvex Group
