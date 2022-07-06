RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. Acquires DNA/GPS Inc.

PETALUMA, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”), announced today the acquisition of DNA/GPS Inc., a pharmacogenetics company based in Tampa, Florida and founded by Dr. Larry Perich. RetinalGeniX now has the rights to the platform technology designed by Dr. Perich, which allows healthcare providers to use retinal imaging and genetic mapping to monitor and screen patients from their homes to provide diagnoses of systemic diseases including heart disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson's and more.



“We believe this platform to be a breakthrough in advanced retinal imaging and genetic mapping that could become a new standard for the diagnosis of systemic disease and could replace expensive and time-consuming procedures such as CT, MRI, and PET at a much lower cost. The RetinalGeniX DNA/GPS platform offers an opportunity to bring testing away from laboratories and hospitals and into primary care centers, where it could be handled by practitioners at a cost that is a fraction of that of a CT scan, an MRI or an echo machine,” said RetinalGeniX CEO Jerry Katzman, MD.

The new platform is being designed to enable us to determine the right patients to screen and should assist healthcare providers to choose the most effective early interventions. This is possible because manifestations of disease are most often seen in the eye. It is widely acknowledged that the eyes are a window to systemic health. It is possible to observe correlations between damage in the retina and kidney disease, high blood pressure and heart problems.

The emergence of high-resolution imaging in modalities and the progress of artificial intelligence, in particular, deep learning, have opened up new pathways to potentially identify science and protectors of systemic disease through the retina.

“We welcome Dr. Perich to our advisory board as a tremendous asset to our initiative to prevent blindness, promote home monitoring and establish retinal imaging and pharmacogenetics as the new standard," said Dr. Katzman.

With the guidance of RetinalGeniX DNA/GPS, the company intends to focus on patients that have genetic predisposition to multiple systemic diseases.

Safe Harbor Statement

