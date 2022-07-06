GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MALTA, N.Y., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:30am ET following the release of its second quarter 2022 financial results.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:30am ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GF’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

2022 Capital Markets Day

Following the second quarter financial results on August 9th, GF will host its first Capital Markets Day on August 10, 2022, in New York City. The Capital Markets Day event will include business, manufacturing, technology, and finance updates from GF executives. Additional details, including registration information, for the 2022 Capital Markets Day can be obtained at https://investors.gf.com or by contacting ir@gf.com.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries® Inc. (GF®) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.