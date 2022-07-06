Rigetti Computing Announces Chairperson Transition

BERKELEY, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (“Rigetti” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing systems, today announced General Peter Pace, Chairman of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), will step down from his position. Director Cathy McCarthy has been appointed as Chair of the Board. Director Gail Sandford has been appointed to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee as well as the Audit Committee. All position changes will take effect as of July 15, 2022.



“I’d like to thank General Pace on behalf of our Board and management team for his many contributions to Rigetti over the years,” commented Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of Rigetti Computing. “Throughout Pete’s tenure, Rigetti has advanced significantly, growing from its initial stages in the private markets to list on Nasdaq and establish relationships with some of today’s leading governmental and commercial organizations. We thank Pete for his service to Rigetti and wish him all the best going forward.”

“Rigetti’s mission to build the world’s most powerful computers to help solve humanity’s most important and pressing problems has always inspired me,” commented General Pace. “For more than half a decade, it’s been my honor and pleasure to work with Chad and the rest of the Board. Today, family matters require my attention, otherwise, I would continue to proudly serve Rigetti and its shareholders.”

Ms. McCarthy has served on Rigetti’s Board since July 2021 and is currently President and CEO of the strategy consulting firm Cross Tack Consulting. Ms. McCarthy has extensive executive-level experience at both public and private companies, including SM&A, a publicly traded consulting firm that specializes in business capture and program support services for clients in Aerospace, Defense, Homeland Security, and Information Services. From 2009 to 2013, Ms. McCarthy served on Solta Medical, Inc.'s board of directors, compensation committee, and audit committee, prior to the company’s merger with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. She also currently serves as a board member and the audit committee chairperson for the Middleby Corporation, a publicly traded global leader in the foodservice industry.

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 160 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

