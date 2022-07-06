English Finnish

Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January–June 2022 to be published on July 22, 2022

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report January–June 2022 on Friday, July 22, 2022, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 1:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 1:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

US: +1 63 1913 1422

PIN: 25951253#

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

vaisala.com

