Town of Windham, Grady Memorial Hospital and Florida State University Receive Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting for Outstanding 2021 Construction Projects

Greenville, SC, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive services for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced three recipients of the 2021 Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting (JOC): Town of Windham, Connecticut; Grady Memorial Hospital; and Florida State University.

“It’s an honor to present the Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting to three of our valued clients for their exceptional work in improving their communities,” said Mark Schiff, President of Gordian. “A panel of industry and Job Order Contracting experts evaluated submissions for the 2021 Harry H. Mellon Awards, and the Town of Windham, Grady Memorial Hospital and Florida State University were selected as the winners based on innovation, use of Job Order Contracting principles, scope of work, special circumstances and time savings.”

JOC is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction delivery method that allows many projects to be completed through a single, competitively awarded contract. Each of the following projects utilized this construction project delivery method to achieve extraordinary results:

Award of Excellence – State and Local Government: Windham Water Pollution Control Facility Renovation

Agency: Town of Windham, Connecticut

Contractor: Millennium Builders, Inc.

The Town of Windham’s Water Pollution Control Facility needed major maintenance and renovations. After hearing about Gordian’s Job Order Contracting program at a town hall meeting, the Windham Plant sought out the benefits of JOC in order to renovate the 50-year-old facility without shutting down or having to incur the expense of a brand new space. Gordian’s Job Order Contracting expedited the construction procurement process, allowing the contractor, Millennium Builders, to quickly get to work to remove the obsolete incinerator and install a new HVAC system, boilers, a two-truck garage and new employee bathrooms. These upgrades were completed without disrupting the day-to-day work of the water treatment plant and have given the employees peace of mind that their workspace is safer than ever. Read the Town of Windham’s full story here.

Award of Excellence – Healthcare: Food as Medicine Space

Agency: Grady Memorial Hospital

Contractor: Centennial Contractors

Grady Memorial Hospital, in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Open Hand Atlanta, sought to overhaul an empty parking garage space into a $2.5 million healthy food hub that would serve the community in a variety of ways, including learning how to cook healthy meals, shopping for the right groceries, and giving the local community access to nutritious food options in a warm and welcoming space. By turning to Gordian’s Job Order Contracting, Grady Memorial worked closely with Centennial Contractors to get the job done. In addition to the overall positive impacts to the local community, Centennial was able to take that impact further by utilizing qualified, minority-owned subcontractors to complete over 30% of the work. Read Grady Memorial Hospital’s full story here.

Award of Excellence – Higher Education: Strozier Library Renovation

Agency: Florida State University

Contractor: Southern Standard Construction

Florida State University’s Strozier Library, built in the 1950s, had only received intermittent updates over the years and needed renovations to increase the number of seats, improve wayfinding, optimize the use of the space, reduce floor surface noise and increase available power outlets. In addition to the renovations, FSU wanted to complete all work prior to the students returning to campus for the fall semester. With the support of the FSU Facilities Gordian Job Order Contracting program, the renovations were completed on time, and students were welcomed back to campus with a “Party at the Stroz” to christen their newly renovated library. Libraries are no longer simply warehouses for books, instead becoming centers for collaborative learning, innovation, and resiliency. This project hits a home run transitioning Strozier Library into a vibrant hub for student interaction.

In addition to the three Award of Excellence recipients, the following Award of Merit Winners have been recognized for demonstrating Job Order Contracting best practices:

Virginia Key Seawall and Floating Dock Restoration

Agency: The City of Miami & The Office of Capital Improvements

Contractor: Harbour Construction





Living Arts Centre Renovation

Agency: City of Mississauga

Contractor: Forest Contractors





Funston Avenue Retaining Wall, Landscape and Erosion Control Maintenance

Agency: San Francisco Public Works

Contractor: Yerba Buena

Read San Francisco Public Works' full story here.





Hall of Records Renovation

Agency: Los Angeles Department of Public Works

Contractor: MTM Construction, Inc.





Leilehua High School – Gym Facility Reroof

Agency: Hawaii Department of Education

Contractor: Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing Hawaii, Inc.







About the Awards

The Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting is an annual award recognizing innovative uses of Job Order Contracting. Judging was conducted by a panel of Job Order Contracting experts. Projects were judged on their adherence to Job Order Contracting principles, innovation, complexity, special circumstances, and overall time and cost savings. In order to be eligible, projects had to be completed during 2021, and nominations were submitted by agency owners or contractors.

The award program is named for Harry H. Mellon, the creator of Job Order Contracting and co-founder of Gordian. Job Order Contracting is a competitively-bid construction procurement process used by building and infrastructure owners to save time and money by fast-tracking repair, renovation and alteration projects based on locally priced construction tasks and competitively awarded contracts.