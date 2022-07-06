Answering365's Earns ATSI Award of Excellence

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Answering365 of Los Angeles, CA, has been honored with the exclusive ATSI 2022 Award of Excellence for the 2nd consecutive year. This award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry's Trade Association for providers of telecommunications and call center services, including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the UK. Answering365 was presented with the award at ATSI's 2022 conference in Denver, CO.

Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six-month period. The scoring criteria include:

- Response Time

- Courteousness of Rep

- Accuracy of Call

- Knowledge of Account

- Overall Impression of Call

"For the past 26 years, The ATSI Award of Excellence has been a vital part of our industry. Continually evaluating our members' service levels they are providing to their clients is an essential business tool. We've had members that have participated in the program for decades and look forward to winning their awards each year. This is a testament to the dedication to excellence that their teams embody and ATSI is proud to be a part of this program!" says ATSI President Tifani Leal.

The award started 26 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience.

Now a two-time winner, Answering365 earned the Bronze Award for two consecutive years. ATSI extends its congratulations to the staff of Answering365 on their proven quality service to their customers.

About ATSI

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in 1942 as a national Trade Association representing live answering services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America and the UK offering specialized and enhanced operator-based services, including: call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), paging, voice messaging, emergency dispatch, fax, and internet services, among others.

