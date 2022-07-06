EQUASENS (Ex Pharmagest Interactive): RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 28 JUNE 2022

Villers-lès-Nancy, 6 July 2022 - 7:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED
TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OF 28 JUNE 2022
Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125
Number of shares with voting rights: 15,005,340
Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,143,135
The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:
Financial Calendar:
- Publication of H1 2022 Revenue: 3 August 2022.
About Equasens Group:
With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.
With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A
Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion
Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS
For all the latest news on Equasens Group go towww.equasens.com
