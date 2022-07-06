EQUASENS (Ex Pharmagest Interactive): RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 28 JUNE 2022

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 6 July 2022 - 7:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 28 JUNE 2022

Number of shares comprising the share capital : 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights : 15,005,340

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail : 13,143,135

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions



Results of the votes



RESOLUTION ONE Approval of the annual financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,129,759 votes in favour

0 vote against

13,376 abstentions RESOLUTION TWO Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement Resolution adopted by: 13,020,494 votes in favour

109,265 votes against

13,376 abstentions RESOLUTION THREE

Approval of the consolidated financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,129,759 votes in favour

0 vote against

13,376 abstentions RESOLUTION FOUR Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend Resolution adopted by: 13,142,925 votes in favour

210 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION FIVE Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by (*): 2,855,465 votes in favour

146,856 votes against

42 abstentions RESOLUTION SIX Approval of the information on the compensation of corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2021 and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by: 12,620,491 votes in favour

522,392 votes against

252 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2021 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution adopted by: 13,131,917 votes in favour

11,210 votes against

8 abstentions RESOLUTION EIGHT Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2021 to Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive Officer Resolution adopted by: 11,304,037 votes in favour

1,838,823 votes against

275 abstentions RESOLUTION NINE Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2021 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Deputy CEO Resolution adopted by: 11,138,885 votes in favour

2,003,975 votes against

275 abstentions RESOLUTION TEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2021 to Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy CEO Resolution adopted by: 11,138,885 votes in favour

2,003,975 votes against

275 abstentions RESOLUTION ELEVEN Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2022 Resolution adopted by: 13,131,891 votes in favour

11,210 votes against

34 abstentions RESOLUTION TWELVE Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive Officer until 22 April 2022 Resolution adopted by: 11,213,115 votes in favour

1,929,745 votes against

275 abstentions RESOLUTION THIRTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer as from 23 April 2022 Resolution adopted by: 11,056,710 votes in favour

2,086,150 votes against

275 abstentions RESOLUTION FOURTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Deputy Chief Executive Officer until 22 April 2022 Resolution adopted by: 11,056,710 votes in favour

2,086,150 votes against

275 abstentions RESOLUTION FIFTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for 2022 Resolution adopted by: 11,056,710 votes in favour

2,086,150 votes against

275 abstentions RESOLUTION SIXTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Directors Resolution adopted by: 13,142,891 votes in favour

210 votes against

34 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN Setting total annual compensation for directors for 2022 Resolution adopted by: 13,059,925 votes in favour

83,210 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to proceed with buybacks of the Company's shares Resolution adopted by: 11,477,951 votes in favour

1,665,184 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION NINETEEN Powers for formalities Resolution adopted by: 13,143,127 votes in favour

0 vote against

8 abstentions

(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights

Financial Calendar:

Publication of H1 2022 Revenue: 3 August 2022.





About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go towww.equasens.com

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@equasens.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

+33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

