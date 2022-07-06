Judicate West Strengthens San Diego Neutral Line-Up With Judge Frederick L. Link

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Frederick L. Link, formerly of the San Diego County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the San Diego office, he is available as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge for matters statewide.



“Following 40 years on the bench, Judge Link brings a wealth of experience to our roster of neutrals, and we are thrilled to offer his services to our clients. His reputation as an excellent civil trial and settlement judge speaks for itself. Judge Link’s philosophy that all cases can and should settle, combined with his direct approach, preparedness, and hard work will surely benefit our clients statewide,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development with Judicate West.

Judge Link brings more than 50 years of combined legal experience, including the past four decades as a San Diego County judge. He was elected to serve on the San Diego County Superior Court bench in 1990, following a nine-year stint as a judge for the Municipal Court of San Diego. He has presided over a variety of criminal and civil matters, including personal injury, wrongful death, business/commercial, employment, professional and medical negligence, and real estate. Judge Link began his legal career with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office before spending 12 years in private practice.

Outside of the courtroom, Judge Link is a member of the Center for Justice & Accountability, and he serves on the Judicial Advisory Board for the Association of Business Trial Lawyers. He created a program called Justice 101, a reality awareness program that teaches high school students about the judicial system. Since its inception, thousands of high school seniors have come through the program. Judge Link is also involved in developing and chairing various anti-drug, anti-gang and pro-education lectures and forums for middle and high schools.

Judge Link recently received the President’s Award for Outstanding Service and Dedication to Preserving the Right to Trial by Jury from the American Board of Trial Advocates, San Diego Chapter. He has also received the San Diego County Bar Association Outstanding Jurist award, the Channel 10 Community Leadership Award and the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of San Diego School of Law. Judge Link earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law (1968) and his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara (1965).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

