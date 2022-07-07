Franklin Templeton Agrees to Lease at Armada Hoffler’s Wills Wharf in Harbor Point

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that it has executed a new office lease with Franklin Templeton for 60,000 square feet at the Company’s Wills Wharf office building in Baltimore’s Harbor Point neighborhood. The investment management firm has agreed to lease the entire fifth floor and a portion of the fourth floor of Wills Wharf and will bring the building to 91% occupancy.



Franklin Templeton will join a dynamic roster of corporate office tenants at Harbor Point, including T. Rowe Price, Exelon Constellation, Transamerica, Morgan Stanley, EY, and RBC Wealth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Franklin Templeton to Wills Wharf and bring another global company to Harbor Point,” said Lou Haddad, President and CEO of Armada Hoffler. “This is further proof that tenant demand for office space remains strong for trophy quality buildings located in dynamic, mixed-use environments. The Franklin Templeton lease further cements Harbor Point as the go-to mixed-use destination in the market.”

Positioned at the gateway to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Wills Wharf is a LEED Silver mixed-use building offering 325,000 square feet of Class A office and premier hotel space. With unparalleled waterfront views, Wills Wharf is located within walking distance to all amenities and open spaces that Harbor Point has to offer. Longtime partners, Armada Hoffler and Beatty Development Group, have established Harbor Point as Baltimore’s largest downtown waterfront development site with capacity for up to 3 million square feet of mixed-use space on 27 acres.

“I’m excited to be among the first to welcome Franklin Templeton to Harbor Point,” said Michael Beatty, President of Beatty Development Group. “Wills Wharf is truly one-of-kind, pairing modern office space with Harbor Point’s growing amenity base, easy walkability, and instant access to green space and the waterfront. It all adds up to a special environment that Franklin Templeton employees will enjoy being a part of each and every day.”

To learn more about Wills Wharf visit http://www.willswharfbaltimore.com/.

In addition to Wills Wharf, Armada Hoffler’s Harbor Point assets include both the Exelon and Thames Street Wharf office building as well as 1405 Point and 1305 Dock Street apartments and retail. The Company is also in partnership with Beatty Development Group to build T. Rowe Price’s new global headquarters at Harbor Point. Construction of the building commenced in March 2022.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

