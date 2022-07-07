English Swedish

2022-07-07

PRESSRELEASE

Arcoma Precision i5 approved for sales in Singapore

Arcoma has many installations in Singapore and we are, together with our distributor QST Technologies Pte Ltd an appreciated supplier to many hospitals.

Getting new products approved in some of the Asian countries can take a very long time, be difficult and it require specific competence. We have worked hard on this topic and now finally Arcoma Precision i5 has been approved by Health Authority Singapore (HSA).

We are happy to continue providing world class digital X-ray system and leading healthcare for both users and patients in Singapore!





For more information, please contact:

Sanna Rydberg, Telefon: +46 706 069548, E-mail: sanna.rydberg@arcoma.se. The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on July 7, 2022 at 1 PM.

