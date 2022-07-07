Business Customers Question Their Utility’s Commitment to Communities and the Environment

LIVONIA, Mich., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses’ trust in their utility is on the decline and more than one factor is to blame. After reaching a historic peak in the Brand Trust Index in the first half of 2021, the overall industry utility Brand Trust score among business customers has declined 17 points to a 765 on a 1,000-point index. Declines in awareness of utilities’ charitable giving and donations, employee volunteering, and environmental stewardship are causing business customers to trust their utilities less. These and other findings are from the Cogent Syndicated 2022 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study from Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm.



Each year, Escalent measures the Brand Trust Index of 82 of the nation’s utilities among their business customers. The Brand Trust Index is a composite score of utility performance on customer focus, business community support, communications effectiveness, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation. Among these six factors, Environmental Dedication sees the biggest drop, down 18 points. This signals a perception that utilities’ commitment to using environmentally friendly energy and supporting environmental causes are declining.

“Businesses are increasingly focused on the environmental impact of their electric service,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president in Escalent’s energy and automotive & mobility divisions. “While the perception that a utility is ‘committed to using environmentally friendly energy’ didn’t drop significantly among natural gas utilities, it did among electric and combination utilities. In terms of electric generation, businesses have a strong preference for solar, natural gas and wind.”

Boyce continued, “Our Communications Intensity Index has dropped 15% from last year, with a big overall drop in the number of total communications recalled. This means that even though utilities are talking to their business customers, they’re not reinforcing the messages with multiple communications. Utilities that promote their contributions to local communities and the environment will build trust among their customers and maximize their positive impact.”

While the industry sees a decline in Brand Trust overall, there are utilities performing better than the average. Today, we’re pleased to announce the following 16 utilities as our 2022 Trusted Business Partners.

Cogent Syndicated 2022 Utility Trusted Business Partners* Alabama Power OG&E BGE PSE&G CenterPoint Energy – South Puget Sound Energy Con Edison Salt River Project DTE Energy Seattle City Light Florida Power & Light TECO Peoples Gas Georgia Power TECO Tampa Electric Mississippi Power Xcel Energy Colorado

* Utilities named as Trusted Business Partners are selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 82 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the amount of trust business customers have with each utility.

East Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score BGE 809 PSE&G 800 Con Edison 795 PECO 788 National Grid 755 PSEG Long Island 752 PPL Electric Utilities 747 Jersey Central Power & Light 746 Penelec 746 West Penn Power 739 Duquesne Light 734 Eversource 733 NYSEG 717 Appalachian Power 706





Midwest Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score DTE Energy 808 MidAmerican Energy 786 Ameren Missouri 776 Duke Energy Midwest 776 Ameren Illinois 774 We Energies 770 NIPSCO 762 Consumers Energy 753 ComEd 752 Evergy 745 Xcel Energy – Midwest 745 Indiana Michigan Power 740 AES Ohio 736 Wisconsin Public Service 735 Alliant Energy 732 Ohio Edison 731 The Illuminating Company 727 AEP Ohio 726 OPPD 720 AES Indiana 718





South Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Florida Power & Light 790 OG&E 787 Georgia Power 779 Alabama Power 772 TECO Tampa Electric 771 Mississippi Power 770 El Paso Electric 768 Dominion Energy Virginia 762 Duke Energy Florida 759 Dominion Energy South Carolina 753 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 753 CPS Energy 752 Duke Energy Progress 750 Duke Energy Carolinas 748 Southwestern Electric Power Company 740 Kentucky Utilities 737 JEA 735 Gulf Power 732 Louisville Gas & Electric 724 Entergy 720





West Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Seattle City Light 825 Xcel Energy – West 816 Puget Sound Energy 814 Salt River Project 810 SMUD 795 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 790 PNM 782 APS 773 Pacific Power 772 Idaho Power 759 NV Energy 758 Colorado Springs Utilities 751 NorthWestern Energy 750 SDG&E 748 Rocky Mountain Power 748 Southern California Edison 748 PG&E 742 Portland General Electric 719





Natural Gas Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score TECO Peoples Gas 846 CenterPoint Energy – South 827 Virginia Natural Gas 791 Dominion Energy West 789 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 784 Nicor Gas 775 Dominion Energy Ohio 773 Chattanooga Gas Company 770 Dominion Energy North Carolina 769

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business

Escalent conducted surveys among 17,876 business electric and natural gas utility customers of the 82 largest US utility companies (based on customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on size of businesses surveyed to ensure a balanced sample of each evaluated utility. Utilities within each benchmark segment are assigned equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust Index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent



Escalent is an award-winning advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.