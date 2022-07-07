Business Customers Question Their Utility’s Commitment to Communities and the Environment

LIVONIA, Mich., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses’ trust in their utility is on the decline and more than one factor is to blame. After reaching a historic peak in the Brand Trust Index in the first half of 2021, the overall industry utility Brand Trust score among business customers has declined 17 points to a 765 on a 1,000-point index. Declines in awareness of utilities’ charitable giving and donations, employee volunteering, and environmental stewardship are causing business customers to trust their utilities less. These and other findings are from the Cogent Syndicated 2022 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study from Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm.

Each year, Escalent measures the Brand Trust Index of 82 of the nation’s utilities among their business customers. The Brand Trust Index is a composite score of utility performance on customer focus, business community support, communications effectiveness, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation. Among these six factors, Environmental Dedication sees the biggest drop, down 18 points. This signals a perception that utilities’ commitment to using environmentally friendly energy and supporting environmental causes are declining.

“Businesses are increasingly focused on the environmental impact of their electric service,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president in Escalent’s energy and automotive & mobility divisions. “While the perception that a utility is ‘committed to using environmentally friendly energy’ didn’t drop significantly among natural gas utilities, it did among electric and combination utilities. In terms of electric generation, businesses have a strong preference for solar, natural gas and wind.”

Boyce continued, “Our Communications Intensity Index has dropped 15% from last year, with a big overall drop in the number of total communications recalled. This means that even though utilities are talking to their business customers, they’re not reinforcing the messages with multiple communications. Utilities that promote their contributions to local communities and the environment will build trust among their customers and maximize their positive impact.”

While the industry sees a decline in Brand Trust overall, there are utilities performing better than the average. Today, we’re pleased to announce the following 16 utilities as our 2022 Trusted Business Partners.

Cogent Syndicated 2022 Utility Trusted Business Partners*
Alabama PowerOG&E
BGEPSE&G
CenterPoint Energy – SouthPuget Sound Energy
Con EdisonSalt River Project
DTE EnergySeattle City Light
Florida Power & LightTECO Peoples Gas
Georgia PowerTECO Tampa Electric
Mississippi PowerXcel Energy Colorado

* Utilities named as Trusted Business Partners are selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 82 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the amount of trust business customers have with each utility.

East Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance
 
Utility brand nameBrand Trust score
BGE809
PSE&G800
Con Edison795
PECO788
National Grid755
PSEG Long Island752
PPL Electric Utilities747
Jersey Central Power & Light746
Penelec746
West Penn Power739
Duquesne Light734
Eversource733
NYSEG717
Appalachian Power706


Midwest Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance
 
Utility brand nameBrand Trust score
DTE Energy808
MidAmerican Energy786
Ameren Missouri776
Duke Energy Midwest776
Ameren Illinois774
We Energies770
NIPSCO762
Consumers Energy753
ComEd752
Evergy745
Xcel Energy – Midwest745
Indiana Michigan Power740
AES Ohio736
Wisconsin Public Service735
Alliant Energy732
Ohio Edison731
The Illuminating Company727
AEP Ohio726
OPPD720
AES Indiana718


South Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance
 
Utility brand nameBrand Trust score
Florida Power & Light790
OG&E787
Georgia Power779
Alabama Power772
TECO Tampa Electric771
Mississippi Power770
El Paso Electric768
Dominion Energy Virginia762
Duke Energy Florida759
Dominion Energy South Carolina753
Public Service Company of Oklahoma753
CPS Energy752
Duke Energy Progress750
Duke Energy Carolinas748
Southwestern Electric Power Company740
Kentucky Utilities737
JEA735
Gulf Power732
Louisville Gas & Electric724
Entergy720


West Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance
 
Utility brand nameBrand Trust score
Seattle City Light825
Xcel Energy – West816
Puget Sound Energy814
Salt River Project810
SMUD795
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power790
PNM782
APS773
Pacific Power772
Idaho Power759
NV Energy758
Colorado Springs Utilities751
NorthWestern Energy750
SDG&E748
Rocky Mountain Power748
Southern California Edison748
PG&E742
Portland General Electric719


Natural Gas Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance
 
Utility brand nameBrand Trust score
TECO Peoples Gas846
CenterPoint Energy – South827
Virginia Natural Gas791
Dominion Energy West789
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest784
Nicor Gas775
Dominion Energy Ohio773
Chattanooga Gas Company770
Dominion Energy North Carolina769

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business

Escalent conducted surveys among 17,876 business electric and natural gas utility customers of the 82 largest US utility companies (based on customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on size of businesses surveyed to ensure a balanced sample of each evaluated utility. Utilities within each benchmark segment are assigned equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust Index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

