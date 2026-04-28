Demand for Centralized Wealth Planning Services Accelerates as Inherited Assets Grow in Complexity

LIVONIA, Mich., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A massive shift in the intergenerational wealth transfer landscape is underway. According to new data from Escalent , an AI-enabled market research and advisory partner, the average anticipated inheritance is expected to climb from $500,000 in the past five years to nearly $1 million over the next ten years. The growing scale of inherited assets is led by a cohort of "High Impact" inheritors—defined as those whose inheritances will exceed half or more of their current net worth.

This third wave of the Trajectory of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer™ report, from Escalent’s Cogent Syndicated research division, examines affluent inheritors’ plan to manage their inheritances, focusing on their choice to retain assets with their grantor’s financial institution or advisor, transfer them elsewhere, or take a blended approach. The report also offers actionable strategies for capitalizing on those opportunities as well as growing sales and profitability by capturing and managing inherited assets.

Accounting for nearly half of all affluent investors, High Impact inheritors expect to inherit an average of $750,000—a significantly higher value than the remainder of likely inheritors. As the value of transferred assets increases, so too does the complexity. The report found that these inheritors are more likely to inherit complex assets, such as workplace retirement plans, company equity, annuities and heirlooms, often passed via beneficiary designations, trusts, insurance payouts or probate in addition to simple wills.

“Today’s inheritors are navigating a wealth transfer landscape that looks significantly different from that of their predecessors. These heirs are not just inheriting wealth; they are inheriting an unprecedented level of financial complexity,” said Kristin Hall, report author and senior product manager at Cogent Syndicated . “For many, the transfer of these assets will fundamentally reshape their lifestyles, long-term goals and sense of security. Because the stakes are so high, they’re seeking support from experts who will not only guide them through the process but also make it as frictionless as possible."

The inclination to seek professional advice for asset transfers is also growing. More than half of High Impact inheritors (58%) anticipate using a financial advisor to help with their inheritance in the next ten years. These inheritors also have a greater likelihood of engaging attorneys, insurance professionals and trust services for guidance. However, these heirs are increasingly moving away from a "siloed" approach, with many High Impact inheritors expressing a desire to access these professionals through centralized services from their financial advisor (48%), banking institution (33%) or asset manager (32%).





"When control of wealth shifts, the natural emotional and behavioral default for an heir is to reevaluate every existing financial relationship. A ‘one-stop’ approach effectively removes the burden of assembling and managing a fragmented team of specialists during an already stressful life transition," said Steve Ethridge, senior director at Cogent Syndicated. “Firms that offer integrated, multi-specialist expertise are best positioned to capture and retain these significant assets during this critical inheritance shift."

About Trajectory of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer™

Cogent Syndicated conducted an online survey from October 8, 2024, to January 8, 2025, of a representative sample of 4,932 affluent investors. In order to qualify for this study, survey participants were required to be 18 years or older, sole or shared household financial decision-makers, and have at least $100,000 in investable assets including DC plan and IRA assets but excluding the value of primary real estate. In determining the sampling frame for this study, targets are set during fieldwork for respondent gender, region, age, education and household income using Cogent’s market-sizing incidence survey results, which are weighted to US census data. Weights are applied where necessary to ensure a representative sample of the US affluent investor population. Minimal weighting was applied to adjust for any deviations from the actual marketplace distribution. The data have a margin of error of ±1.40% at the 95% confidence level. Cogent Syndicated will supply the exact wording of any survey questions upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-enabled market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. For 50 years, we have been catalysts of progress—turning a deep understanding of our clients’ worlds into smarter strategies and transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption and accelerate growth. Following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in 2023, our 1,600-strong global team now offers a true one-stop shop for industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

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