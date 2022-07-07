ASSYSTEM: Half-year liquidity contract statement on June 30th, 2022

English French

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, July 7th, 2022

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022:

- 9,432 shares

- € 718,731.85

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 346

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 283

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 12,317 shares for € 426,869.49

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,359 shares for € 351,095.56

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 6,474 shares

- € 794,505.78

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 683

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 818

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 23,263 shares for € 742,360.64

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 32,130 shares for € 1,055,265.06

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 22,970 shares

- € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

As one of the world’s leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem’s main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the Group’s 13 countries of operation, the skills of more than 6,000 Assystem experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 50 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients’ complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

